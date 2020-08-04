'Girls Trip' star Tiffany Haddish has confirmed her romance with rapper Common after meeting on the set of 'The Kitchen'.
Tiffany Haddish is dating rapper Common.
The 40-year-old actress declared her love for the 48-year-old musician, claiming it to be the ''best relationship'' she has ever had.
Appearing on Steve-O's 'Wild Ride' podcast, she confirmed: ''I am in a relationship.''
And when asked if it was the musician - whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr - she replied: ''Yeah, we're twins now.''
The couple met on the set of 2019 drama 'The Kitchen' and have been spotted together at Black Lives Matter protests in June.
However, their romance didn't blossom until the start of the coronavirus pandemic when they started working on a charity project with Bumble.
Things soon started to heat up, as she exclaimed: ''Then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f******.''
Tiffany went on to praise her new beau for helping to make her feel confident in herself knowing that somebody truly cares for her.
She gushed: ''This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in. Knock on wood! I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship.
''I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. I'm just way happier and it's like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.''
And Common has given his approval of her new look after she took the plunge and decided to shave her head.
She said: ''I've been talking about cutting my hair for years ... he said it was beautiful. He's like, 'Wow, you did it man. You've got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.' And I'm like, 'Ahh, put your head on my head.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...