Tiffany Haddish got post-traumatic stress disorder ''watching friends being killed by the police''.

The 'Girls Trip' star says she grew up seeing her friends being killed by the authorities and admits it has had a lasting experience for her.

She said: ''I got PTSD watching my friends being killed by the police. It's scary, you shouldn't be scared to be in America. It's supposed to be the land of the free, the home of the brave and you're supposed to be able to have a pursuit of happiness. We're just trying to pursue that you don't get killed today.''

And the 40-year-old actress admits she feels ''afraid'' when she gets pulled over by the police.

Speaking to CNN, she added: ''I can't even drive to Beverly Hills without getting pulled over - and I got a Tesla. I shouldn't be afraid when I see those lights come on behind me, right? I shouldn't feel like, is this gonna be the last day that I'm on earth? I shouldn't feel like it's dangerous to be born the way I was born. There's certain people in my family, if they walk out the door, they might not come back. I try to laugh and figure out a way to make it funny ... it's really hard.''

Tiffany opened up about why she decided to go to George Floyd's funeral to support the family.

She said previously: ''I have watched people be murdered in front of me as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl. And there was nothing I can do except, 'No! Don't do that!' Just yelling out. What does that do? And so, I wanted to be there in support of the family 'cause I understand how they feel. And being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to. But all my friends who passed away, all the people that I went to school with who've passed away, have been locked up for no reason just 'cause they can't afford a good lawyer or, you know, accused of things that they didn't do.''