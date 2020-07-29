Tiffany Haddish teared up as she admitted she fears bringing a child into a world where racism is still prevalent.

The 'Like A Boss' actress admitted that whilst ''part'' of her would love to start a family, she would ''hate to give birth'' to ''someone that looks like [her]'' as she would fear they could be ''hunted or killed'' one day because of the colour of their skin.

Appearing on Carmelo Anthony's 'What's In Your Glass?', she explained: ''I'm a little older now and people are always asking when I'm gonna have some babies.

''There's a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, 'Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.' But really, it's like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me...knowing that they're gonna be hunted or killed.''

The 40-year-old star says now is the time to ''come together'' and fight against racism.

She continued: ''Like, why would I put someone through that?

''And white people don't have to think about that. It's time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit -- and maybe we don't all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings.''

It's something Tiffany has been campaigning for her entire career.

She added: ''We're all trying to figure out, how do you fix this? How do you stop this? And I think we have to figure out how to change people's hearts, and that's what I've been trying to do my whole career.''

Tiffany opening up about her fears about motherhood comes after she recently made a passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles where she opened up about her own experiences with police brutality and racial inequality.

And she later admitted she lost ''a bit of [her] soul'' when she was raped by a police cadet.

While she didn't give any details of the assault, which happened when she was 17, Tiffany admitted she went on to have a series of relationships with men working in law enforcement in order to get ''revenge''.

She explained: ''I dated a police officer, a judge, a lawyer. I dated several different kinds of dudes, thinking, 'Oh if I date them, they'll love me and they'll try to help me with my crusade of getting justice for my family and myself.' But they was like, 'nah.'''

Tiffany found ''nobody really helped'' her get the justice she was looking for and admitted the attack was a ''traumatising'' experience that ''messed up'' her ideas of sex and relationships.