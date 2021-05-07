Tia Mowry has an 11-step "beauty sleep" routine.

The 42-year-old actress learned to take care of her mind and skin after watching her mom unwind at the end of the day, and now the 'Sister, Sister' star has developed an extensive routine to help her relax before bed.

She told Us Weekly: “My night-time routine has always been an experience ever since I was a teenager. My mom was just really into taking care of herself, taking care of her skin, taking care of her body. I learned a lot of that from my mother. So, thank you, Mom.

“Not only does it make me feel good on the outside, but it makes me feel good on the inside. I’m always crazy busy and always doing something, you know, I’m a mom-of-two and I’m a working mom so I always like to end my day feeling really nice and relaxed.”

Tia begins her routine by burning sage to rid any negative energy around her and get into the right "vibe" for sleep.

She explained: “I like to burn some sage. Sage actually just gets rid of all of the negative energy and all that kind of stuff. It’s actually been scientifically proven that sage also kills bacteria in the air. So my husband, he’s always just wailing this stuff around everyone. He’ll even come around me sometimes and just do it all over my body. I’m like, 'Really Corey?' This is another thing that I like to do before I go to bed to just get the vibes right.”

She then takes off her make-up with a range of cleansing oils and milks before indulging in age-defying products to keep her skin youthful.

However, Tia believes the real work takes place on the inside and takes a beauty supplement to help keep her hair, nails, and skin stay strong.

She added: “It’s also important to work on what’s going in the inside of your body. I try to drink lots of water throughout the day and I also take my Anser Beauty Formula. This is all about hair support, skin support and nail support. It has such incredible ingredients in here — coconut water powder which really helps your skin [stay] nice and hydrated."