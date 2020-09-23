Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione have tied the knot.

The Radiohead frontman married the Italian actress, 36, over the weekend in Sicily, Italy, according to local reports.

The couple are said to have hosted their wedding ceremony at Villa Valrguarnera in Bagheria, and according to Vanity Fair Italy, the nuptials featured no dance floor and masked guests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Italian outlet la Reppublica wrote that 120 guests were in attendance, including Thom's Radiohead bandmates Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien and Philip Selway.

Speaking to the publication, Thom was quoted as saying: ''In these strange times we hope that our wedding can be a small celebration, with our friends and family, of Sicilian culture and its way of life.''

Thom and Dajana began dating in 2017, two years after he split from Rachel Owen in 2015 after 23 years of marriage.

Rachel - with whom Thom had son Noah, 19, and daughter Agnes, 16 - tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 48 in 2016, and the 'Creep' hitmaker said last year he found her death ''very hard'' to process.

He said: ''I can't hope to be their mum but we're all right. I'm just really proud of them both. It stuns me most days. I can't believe they're anything to do with me. They're just such great people.

''When the kids' mum died, it was a very difficult period and we went through a lot. It was very hard. She suffered a great deal and my ambition is to make sure that we have come out of it all right, and I hope that's what's happening.''

And at the time, Thom also said he felt ''lucky'' to have found love again with Dajana.

He added: ''I'm lucky now because I have a new partner who has come and brought a light into all of it, which has taken a great deal of strength. And really if all that's okay If I'm able to make some music that expresses all that and is still important to people, that's more than I can ask for.''