The Wombats are ''deep into the process'' of their fifth album.

The 'Let's Dance to Joy Division' group's frontman Matthew 'Murph' Murphy has revealed that although he's busy promoting his side project Love Fame Tragedy's debut album, 'Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave', the Liverpool rockers have ''20 songs'' in consideration for their follow-up to 2018's 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life'.

The 35-year-old musician also revealed he's hoping to be able to hit the road for more Love Fame Tragedy shows.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Murph said: ''We are deep in the process of album five.

''We have another 20 songs to get through already so I will keep going with that.

''Then hopefully by the end of the year I will start touring with Love Fame Tragedy and then yeah, it's going to be a busy few years.''

Murph previously vowed that The Wombats - completed by Tord Overland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - are here to stay.

He said: ''I said to them that [The Wombats] have such a great opportunity here to be a band that gets to six, seven, eight albums.

''That's an opportunity that doesn't really come along for a lot of people, so I definitely have to make sure we do justice to all the opportunities that we've been given.

''That's one of the main reasons why the Wombats aren't gonna go anywhere. But I still wanna try and get something else up and running as well.''

'Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave' is out now.