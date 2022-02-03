The Wombats, Mimi Webb and Bombay Bicycle lead the new additions to Boardmasters 2022.

The annual surf and music extravaganza in the picturesque seaside resort of Newquay, Cornwall will return between August 10 and 14.

Joining headliners Kings Of Leon, George Ezra and Disclosure are the 'Let's Dance to Joy Division' hitmakers, 'Dumb Love' star, and the indie rock band.

Plus, the likes of Self Esteem, The Lathums, JC Stewart, Jax Jones, Mall Grab and Kurupt FM.

US rockers Kings of Leon, 'Shotgun' hitmaker George and electronic music duo Disclosure - consisting of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence - will be closing out the main stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The likes of Bastille, IDLES, Declan McKenna, and Tom Grennan were also previously confirmed to play at the Watergate Bay festival.

The coastal event was due to be headlined by Florence + the Machine, Foals, and Wu-Tang Clan in 2019, but was cancelled due to the inclement weather conditions which were expected to hit Cornwall that weekend.

The 2020 edition was also axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it made a triumphant return last summer, with Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith headling the sold-out festival.

Kings of Leon returned in March with their long-awaited eighth studio album, 'When You See Yourself', and festival-goers can expect a career-spanning set.

Meanwhile, frontman Caleb Followill recently admitted he is "sour" that the band didn't have more kudos before they released their 2008 landmark single, 'Sex on Fire'.

He said: “There comes a point when you can either be proud of what you’ve accomplished or you can still sit back and be sour over it. My sour side was never because of the music itself, it was because I thought we should have gotten that kind of recognition earlier on in our career.”

The musician also admitted that Kings of Leon might not still be about now without 'Only By The Night’, the acclaimed LP featuring the hit.

He added: "When lighting strikes, it strikes. There’s no way you can recreate it or bottle it up. Without that album, who knows if we’d still be making records today.”

For ticket information and the latest Boardmasters news head to www.boardmasters.com.