To celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the release of his debut EP 'My Dear Melancholy', The Weeknd unveils a self-filmed video for his song 'Try Me' which was originally released as a Spotify exclusive back in 2018.
The video was shot in Los Angeles at night, and initially dropped alongside another vertical video for the song 'Call Out My Name', which was the lead single from the EP.
While it wasn't the most critically acclaimed of The Weeknd's work, it did, at least, represent a new and more cohesive level of production than his previous work. Indeed, since then his music has only elevated to legendary heights, with 2020's 'After Hours' topping the charts in a number of countries. Unfortunately, it missed out on the Grammy Awards - a controversial decision and a huge injustice to much of the music community.
Earlier this year, The Weeknd dropped his third compilation album 'The Highlights' which reached number 2 in the UK and US and was released ahead of his performance at the Super Bowl LV halftime show. Sadly, it only featured 'Call Out My Name' from 'My Dear Melancholy' and not 'Try Me', but otherwise it's a near flawless greatest hits collection.
