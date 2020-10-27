What did we just watch?! The Weeknd certainly hasn't disappointed with his latest music video from his 'After Hours' series; this time for the song 'Too Late'.
Two plastic surgery addicts get dangerous ideas in their heads when they stumble across the severed head of The Weeknd lying in the road. The next hottie they bump into just isn't safe from these cosmetically-enhanced, bloodthirsty necrophiliacs. If it sounds horrifying to watch, it is.
Directed by creative duo Cliqua and starring models Ashley Smith and Kenzie Harr as well as musician Ken X Y, 'Too Late' is the sixth music video from The Weeknd's 'After Hours' project, which was released in March 2020 by XO and Republic Records, and followed the worldwide number one hit 'Blinding Lights'.
The song itself is yet another tribute to his on-off relationship with Bella Hadid, referencing the unhealthy aspects of that romance and the high-profile, media-friendly circumstances surrounding it.
The Weeknd is scheduled to perform his long-awaited (thanks COVID) After Hours Tour next summer, with his North American dates kicking off in Vancouver on June 12th 2021.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.