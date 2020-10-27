Artist:
Song title: Too Late
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

What did we just watch?! The Weeknd certainly hasn't disappointed with his latest music video from his 'After Hours' series; this time for the song 'Too Late'.

Two plastic surgery addicts get dangerous ideas in their heads when they stumble across the severed head of The Weeknd lying in the road. The next hottie they bump into just isn't safe from these cosmetically-enhanced, bloodthirsty necrophiliacs. If it sounds horrifying to watch, it is.

Directed by creative duo Cliqua and starring models Ashley Smith and Kenzie Harr as well as musician Ken X Y, 'Too Late' is the sixth music video from The Weeknd's 'After Hours' project, which was released in March 2020 by XO and Republic Records, and followed the worldwide number one hit 'Blinding Lights'. 

The song itself is yet another tribute to his on-off relationship with Bella Hadid, referencing the unhealthy aspects of that romance and the high-profile, media-friendly circumstances surrounding it.

The Weeknd is scheduled to perform his long-awaited (thanks COVID) After Hours Tour next summer, with his North American dates kicking off in Vancouver on June 12th 2021.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Weeknd - Too Late Video

The Weeknd - In Your Eyes...

The Weeknd - In Your Eyes...

The Weeknd - After Hours (Short...

The Weeknd - After Hours Audio

The Weeknd - Heartless Audio

The Weeknd - Call Out My...

The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar -...

Lana Del Rey ft. Weeknd Lust...

The Weeknd - Party Monster Video