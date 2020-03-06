Artist:
Song title: After Hours (Short Film)
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

There's a lot to unpack in The Weeknd's short film 'After Hours', which is a companion visual to his upcoming album of the same name. The themes are similar to that of the videos for 'Heartless' and 'Blinding Lights', and it's set immediately after his performance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in January. It sees him with a bloodied face, and becoming increasingly distressed before apparently murdering a couple in an elevator.

