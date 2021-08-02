The Weeknd has teased a new direction on a snippet of his first song since his 2020 album 'After Hours'.
The Weeknd has shared a snippet of a new dance track on social media.
The 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker has been teasing fans that a new era is on the way after retiring his red suit-wearing 'After Hours' alter ego for his acclaimed 2020 album.
And he's just posted a clip of a new song on Twitter and declared that his new era has begun.
He wrote: "f*** it ... IT STARTS TONIGHT. (sic)"
The clip, which is just over a minute long, has already exceeded a million views in a matter of hours.
The preview comes after The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - recently tweeted that he's "really proud" of his upcoming album and insisted it’s "a full body of work".
In May, the 31-year-old superstar officially retired his red suit at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
At the end of his acceptance speech for Top Hot 100 Artist, The Weeknd declared: “I’d like to thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore."
His two-piece for his fourth studio album was complete with gloves and a face bandage.
The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker wore the costume for his Super Bowl halftime performance, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the AMAs.
The Weeknd - who has also appeared with face prosthetics on stage - explained how the bandages reflected the absurdity of celebrities who get plastic surgery and manipulate their appearance for validation.
He said previously: "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.
"It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.