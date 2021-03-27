The Weeknd is releasing a new song "in NFT space".

The 31-year-old star - whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - took to Twitter to explain that his latest release will be a little different.

He wrote: "new song living in NFT space. coming soon..."

He added: "p.s. this chapter isn’t quite done yet ...still tying some loose ends (sic)."

NFTs (non-fungible token) are an emerging market within blockchain where single-impression unique digital art and goods, known as the 'token' can be sold.

Stars including Kings Of Leon, Gorillaz, Banksy and Elon Musk have all recently sold NFTs.

It is unclear if The Weeknd's new song will be sold as an NFT or if it will be called 'Living in NFT space'.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently revealed that he won’t have anything to do with The Grammys in the future, after previously calling the awards “corrupt”.

He said: “Because of the secret committees I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

And he previously said: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...”