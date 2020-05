The Weeknd has rescheduled his tour for 2021.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker was due to kick off his 'The After Hours Tour' next month, but he has now pushed the event back a whole 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He confirmed the news in a statement on his Instagram, adding the caption: ''see you when it's safe (sic)''

The statement reads: ''The Weeknd is rescheduling his highly anticipated The After Hours tour until 2021. New dates for the tour ... will commence in June of 2021 beginning in Canada and taking him through the US and EU with more dates to be announced soon.

''All tickets will be transferable to the newly scheduled dates. The tour asks ticket holders to please hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. (sic)''

New Orleans was the only date to be axed, due to availability issues.

The tour will kick off on June 12th 2021 in Vancouver, followed by shows in several US cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Washington, and Miami.

The 30-year-old singer will also head to Europe to play gigs in France, Belgium, and Czech Republic.

He is to play four dates at London's The O2 from October 25th to October 31st, followed by a show in Newcastle on November 3rd.

And the tour will conclude in Germany's capital city, Berlin, on November 11th next year.

The Weeknd's 'The After Hours Tour' dates:

Sat Jun 12 2021, Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (Original Date: Thu Jun 11 2020)

Sun Jun 13 2021, Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (Original Date: Fri Jun 12 2020)

Tue Jun 15 2021, Edmonton Rogers Place (Original Date: Sun Jun 14 2020)

Thu Jun 17 2021, Winnipeg Bell MTS Place (Original Date: Wed Jun 17 2020)

Sat Jun 19 2021, St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center (Original Date: Mon Jun 22 2020)

Mon Jun 21 2021, Chicago, IL United Center (Original Date: Wed Jun 24 2020)

Thu Jun 24 2021, Detroit, MI Little Caesar's Arena** (Original Date: Sat Jun 27 2020)

Fri Jun 25 2021, Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena (Original Date: Fri Jun 26 2020)

Sun Jun 27 2021, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena (Original Date: Mon Jun 29 2020)

Mon Jun 28 2021, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena (Original Date: Tue Jun 30 2020)

Wed Jun 30 2021, Montreal Centre Bell (Original Date: Thu Jul 02 2020)

Fri Jul 02 2021, Boston, MA TD Garden (Original Date: Sat Jul 11 2020)

Sun Jul 04 2021, Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena (Original Date: Sat Jul 04 2020)

Tue Jul 06 2021, Newark, NJ Prudential Center (Original Date: Tue Jul 07 2020)

Wed Jul 07 2021, Washington, DC Capital One Arena (Original Date: Mon Jul 13 2020)

Fri Jul 09 2021, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center (Original Date: Wed Jul 08 2020)

Mon Jul 12 2021, Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center (Original Date: Wed Jul 15 2020)

Tue Jul 13 2021, Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena (Original Date: Thu Jul 16 2020)

Thu Jul 15 2021, Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena (Original Date: Sat Jul 18 2020)

Fri Jul 16 2021, Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena (Original Date: Sun Jul 19 2020)

Mon Jul 19 2021, Orlando, FL Amway Center (Original Date: Tue Jul 21 2020)

Thu Jul 22 2021, Houston, TX Toyota Center (Original Date: Fri Jul 24 2020)

Fri Jul 23 2021, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center (Original Date: Sat Jul 25 2020)

Sun Jul 25 2021, Denver, CO Pepsi Center (Original Date: Mon Jul 27 2020)

Tue Jul 27 2021, Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena (Original Date: Wed Jul 29 2020)

Thu Jul 29 2021, Portland, OR Moda Center (Original Date: Fri Jul 31 2020)

Fri Jul 30 2021, Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome (Original Date: Sat Aug 01 2020)

Sun Aug 01 2021, Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center (Original Date: Thu Aug 06 2020)

Tue Aug 03 2021, Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Original Date: Mon Aug 03 2020)

Wed Aug 04 2021, San Jose, CA SAP Center (Original Date: Tue Aug 04 2020)

Fri Aug 06 2021, Anaheim, CA Honda Center (Original Date: Sat Aug 08 2020)

Sun Aug 08 2021, Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena (Original Date: Tue Aug 11 2020)

Tue Aug 10 2021, San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena (Original Date: Sun Aug 09 2020)

Fri Aug 13 2021, Los Angeles, CA Staples Center (Original Date: Fri Aug 14 2020)

Sat Aug 14 2021, Los Angeles, CA Staples Center (Original Date: Sat Aug 15 2020)

Sun Aug 15 2021, Los Angeles, CA Staples Center (Original Date: Sun Aug 16 2020)

Wed Aug 18 2021, San Antonio, TX AT&T Center (Original Date: Wed Aug 19 2020)

Thu Aug 19 2021, Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Original Date: Thu Aug 20 2020)

Sat Aug 21 2021, Tulsa, OK BOK Center (Original Date: Sat Aug 22 2020)

Sun Aug 22 2021, Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha (Original Date: Sun Aug 23 2020)

Tue Aug 24 2021, St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center (Original Date: Tue Aug 25 2020)

Wed Aug 25 2021, Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena (Original Date: Wed Aug 26 2020)

Sat Aug 28 2021, Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Original Date: Fri Aug 28 2020)

Sun Aug 29 2021, Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center (Original Date: Tue Sep 01 2020)

Tue Aug 31 2021, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena (Original Date: Mon Aug 31 2020)

Thu Sep 02 2021, New York, NY Madison Square Garden (Original Date: Thu Sep 03 2020)

Mon Oct 04 2021, Stockholm, Sweden Ericcson Globe (Original Date: Wed Nov 04 2020)

Wed Oct 06 2021, Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena (Original Date: Tue Nov 03 2020)

Sat Oct 09 2021, Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena (Original Date: Fri Nov 06 2020)

Mon Oct 11, 2021 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena (Original Date: Sun Nov 08, 2020)

Wed Oct 13 2021, Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis (Original Date: Mon Oct 26 2020)

Fri Oct 15 2021, France, Paris Accorhotels Arena (Original Date: Thu Nov 12 2020)

Sat Oct 16 2021, France, Paris Accorhotels Arena (Original Date: Wed Nov 11 2020)

Sun Oct 17 2021, France, Paris Accorhotels Arena (Original Date: Fri Nov 13 2020)

Tue Oct 19 2021, Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome (Original Date: Tue Oct 27 2020)

Fri Oct 22 2021, Birmingham, UK Arena (Original Date: Fri Oct 16 2020)

Sun Oct 24 2021, Manchester, UK Arena (Original Date: Mon Oct 19 2020)

Mon Oct 25 2021, London, UK The O2 (Original Date: Sun Oct 11 2020)

Fri Oct 29 2021, London, UK The O2 (Original Date: Tue Oct 13 2020)

Sat Oct 30 2021, London, UK The O2 (Original Date: Fri Oct 23 2020)

Sun Oct 31 2021, London, UK The O2 (Original Date: Mon Oct 12 2020)

Wed Nov 03 2021, Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena (Original Date: Thu Oct 15 2020)

Fri Nov 05 2021, Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena (Original Date: Mon Nov 09 2020)

TBD Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro (Original Date: Sun Oct 18 2020)

Mon Nov 08 2021, Czech Republic, Prague O2 Arena (Original Date: Sun Nov 01 2020)

Tue Nov 09 2021, Munich, Germany Olympiahalle (Original Date: Sat Oct 31 2020)

Thu Nov 11 2021, Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena (Original Date: Thu Oct 29 2020)