The Weeknd leads the 2021 Billboard Music Awards nominations with 16 nods.

The 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker's acclaimed album 'After Hours' - which was snubbed at the Grammys - is in contention for Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album.

The 31-year-old megastar is also up for Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top Hot 100 song for 'Blinding Lights'.

DaBaby is up for 11 prizes and Pop Smoke has been posthumously honoured with 10 nominations.

Meghan Thee Stallion las landed nine nods, including Top Rap Song and Top Selling Song for 'Savage'.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker will go up against herself in the two categories, as her Cardi B collaboration 'WAP' is also nominated for the two awards.

Taylor Swift - who is up for four prizes in total - will go head-to-head with The Weeknd's 'After Hours', Lil Baby's 'My Turn' and the late Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' for Top Billboard 200 Album.

And the coveted Top Artist prize will either go to Drake, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Taylor Swift or The Weeknd.

The Billboard Music Awards take place on Sunday, May 23.

An abridged list of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards nominations is:

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD 'Legends Never Die'

Lil Baby 'My Turn'

Pop Smoke 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon'

Taylor Swift 'folklore'

The Weeknd 'After Hours'

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko 'Chilombo'

Chris Brown & Young Thug 'Slime & B'

Doja Cat 'Hot Pink'

Kehlani 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't'

The Weeknd 'After Hours'

Top Rap Album

DaBaby 'Blame It On the Baby'

Juice WRLD 'Legends Never Die'

Lil Baby 'My Turn'

Lil Uzi Vert 'Eternal Atake'

Pop Smoke 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon'

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett 'Goldmine'

Sam Hunt 'Southside'

Chris Stapleton 'Starting Over'

Carrie Underwood 'My Gift'

Morgan Wallen 'Dangerous: The Double Album'

Top Rock Album

AC/DC 'Power Up'

Miley Cyrus 'Plastic Hearts'

Glass Animals 'Dreamland'

Machine Gun Kelly 'Tickets to My Downfall'

Bruce Springsteen 'Letter to You'

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA 'Emmanuel'

Bad Bunny 'El Último Tour Del Mundo'

Bad Bunny 'Las que no iban a salir'

Bad Bunny 'YHLQMDLG'

J Balvin 'Colores'

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake 'Carte Blanche'

Gryffin 'Gravity'

Kygo 'Golden Hour'

Lady Gaga 'Chromatica'

Kylie Minogue 'Disco'

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior 'Mood'

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth 'I Hope'

Chris Brown & Young Thug 'Go Crazy'

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch 'ROCKSTAR'

The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion 'WAP'

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch 'ROCKSTAR'

Future ft. Drake 'Life Is Good'

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne 'WHATS POPPIN'

The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth 'I Hope'

BTS 'Dynamite'

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion 'WAP'

Megan Thee Stallion 'Savage'

The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth 'I Hope'

Chris Brown & Young Thug 'Go Crazy'

Dua Lipa 'Don't Start Now'

Harry Styles 'Adore You'

The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior 'Mood'

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth 'I Hope'

Chris Brown & Young Thug 'Go Crazy'

DaBaby ft.

Roddy Ricch 'ROCKSTAR'

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne 'WHATS POPPIN'

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. 'B.S.'

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo 'Intentions'

Chris Brown & Young Thug 'Go Crazy'

Doja Cat 'Say So'

The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior 'Mood'

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion 'WAP'

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch 'ROCKSTAR'

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne 'WHATS POPPIN'

Megan Thee Stallion 'Savage'

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean 'Got What I Got'

Gabby Barrett 'I Hope'

Lee Brice 'One of Them Girls'

Morgan Wallen 'Chasin' You'

Morgan Wallen 'More Than My Hometown'

Top Rock Song

AJR 'Bang!'

All Time Low ft. blackbear 'Monsters'

Glass Animals 'Heat Waves'

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear 'my ex's best friend'

Twenty One Pilots 'Level of Concern'

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny 'Yo Perreo Sola'

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez 'Dákiti'

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin 'RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)'

Maluma & The Weeknd 'Hawái'

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers 'Caramelo'

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga 'Stupid Love'

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 'Rain on Me'

SAINt JHN 'Roses (Imanbek Remix)'

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee 'ily (i love you baby)'

Topic & A7S 'Breaking Me'

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne 'Speak To Me'

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music 'Movin' On'

Marvin Sapp 'Thank You For It All'

Tye Tribbett 'We Gon' Be Alright'

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott 'Wash Us In The Blood'

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa