The Weeknd has kicked off his new era with the release of his new song and music video for 'Take My Breath'.

Abel Tesfaye ditched his red suit-wearing 'After Hours' alter ego for his latest promo for the disco-tinged track.

The strobe-heavy video comes with an epilepsy warning and this week it was revealed that IMAX had to pull it from screenings at their cinemas.

The video was to be played before showings of 'The Suicide Squad'.

The song is also featured in an ad for Team USA Women’s Track & Field team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

'Take My Breath' is the first taste of the 'Starboy' hitmaker's upcoming party album.

In a recent cover interview with GQ, the magazine described the follow-up to 2020's 'After Hours' as: "Packed with party records. Like real-deal, illuminated-white-tiles-on-the-floor party records. Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets best-night-of-your-f******-life party..."

The Weeknd officially retired his 'After Hours' look at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in June, signalling a new era.

Although he wore a raincoat and Valentino hat for his remote BRIT Awards performance in May, it marked the first time the 'Starboy' hitmaker sported a different ensemble to an in-person ceremony.

At the end of his acceptance speech for Top Hot 100 Artist, The Weeknd declared: “I’d like to thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore."

The music star also wore the costume for his Super Bowl halftime performance, the MTV Video Music Awards and the AMAs.

The Weeknd also appeared with bandages and face prosthetics to reflect the absurdity of celebrities who get plastic surgery and manipulate their appearance for validation.

Meanwhile, the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker has insisted that although he's done some acting and producing lately - he'll never ditch music.

He said: “I want to do this forever.

“And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I’m not going to step away from it.”

Abel made his big-screen debut in 2019’s Uncut Gems and is set to star in, co-write and executive produce a new HBO series.

The singer is teaming up with the creator of the television network's hit series 'Euphoria', Sam Levinson, on 'The Idol'.

The plot follows a pop star who “starts a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who is the leader of a secret cult."

The 31-year-old star previously starred in and penned lines for the animated comedy 'American Dad'.