The Weeknd's new album is almost finished.

The 31-year-old superstar has revealed that he's just "a couple" of characters away from wrapping work on his follow-up to 2020's chart-topping 'After Hours'.

Speaking on his Apple Music show ‘Memento Mori’, the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker said: “Only thing missing is a couple of characters that are key to the narrative."

The Weeknd - whose name is Abel Tesfaye - teased that it will feature tracks about “some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now.”

The Canadian singer also apologised for his absence from his weekly show.

He said: "I felt like I let a lot of you down by not continuing the weekly episodes I promised, but a lot has been going down, a lot of moving pieces.”

However, he's just moved into a $70 million mansion in Los Angeles, and as well as working on music and videos, he's also been kept busy by his upcoming HBO series, 'The Idol', which he has co-written, executive-produced, and is set to star in alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

He continued: “I’ve been settling in a new home, been shooting videos, been working on pre-productions for another world, working on music for the pre-productions for the other world, taking time to myself so I don’t completely lose my mind.”

The Weeknd's upcoming album will feature recent hit 'Take My Breath' and has been hailed as a party record.

In a recent cover interview with GQ, the magazine described the LP as: "Packed with party records. Like real-deal, illuminated-white-tiles-on-the-floor party records. Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets best-night-of-your-f******-life party..."