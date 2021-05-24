The Weeknd has hung up his red 'After Hours' suit and declared the end of an era at the Billboard Music Awards.
The 31-year-old superstar - who took home 10 prizes - stepped out at the awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (23.05.21) sporting a lengthy black coat and trousers by Bottega Veneta, complete with a white shirt and grey tie.
Although he wore a raincoat and Valentino hat for his remote BRIT Awards performance earlier this month, it marked the first time the 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - sported a different ensemble to his 'After Hours' era look to an in-person ceremony.
At the end of his acceptance speech for Top Hot 100 Artist, The Weeknd declared: “I’d like to thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore."
His red suit for his fourth studio album was complete with gloves and a face bandage.
The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker wore the costume for his Super Bowl halftime performance, the MTV Video Music Awards and the AMAs.
The Weeknd - who has also appeared with face prosthetics - explained how the bandages reflect the absurdity of celebrities, who get plastic surgery and manipulate their appearance for validation.
He said: "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.
"It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."
The Weeknd - who was snubbed by the Grammys earlier this year - was also named Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Male Artist.
Mega-hit 'Blinding Lights' claimed the Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song and Top R&B Song prizes, and his album 'After Hours' was crowned Top R&B Album.
While accepting the biggest accolade of the night, Top Artist, The Weeknd said: “I do not take this for granted. Thank you.”
