The Weeknd is set to release his new single, 'Take My Breath', on Friday (06.08.21).

After teasing fans about his new era starting imminently and sharing a snippet of the track on social media, Abel Tesfaye has confirmed the release date for the disco-tinged song from his upcoming party album.

In a recent cover interview with GQ, the magazine described the follow-up to 2020's 'After Hours' as: "Packed with party records. Like real-deal, illuminated-white-tiles-on-the-floor party records. Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets best-night-of-your-f******-life party..."

The song is also featured in an ad for Team USA Women’s Track & Field team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

For 'After Hours', The Weeknd played a bandaged and red suit-wearing alter ego.

However, he officially retired the look at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in June, signalling in a new era.

Although he wore a raincoat and Valentino hat for his remote BRIT Awards performance in May, it marked the first time the 'Starboy' hitmaker sported a different ensemble to an in-person ceremony.

At the end of his acceptance speech for Top Hot 100 Artist, The Weeknd declared: “I’d like to thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore."

The music star also wore the costume for his Super Bowl halftime performance, the MTV Video Music Awards and the AMAs.

The Weeknd - who has also appeared with face prosthetics - explained how the bandages reflect the absurdity of celebrities who get plastic surgery and manipulate their appearance for validation.

Meanwhile, the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker has insisted that although he's done some acting and producing lately - he'll never ditch music.

He told the publication: “I want to do this forever.

“And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I’m not going to step away from it.”

The Weeknd made his big-screen debut in 2019’s Uncut Gems and he's set to star in, co-write and executive produce a new HBO series.

The 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker is teaming up with the creator of the television network's hit series 'Euphoria', Sam Levinson, on 'The Idol'.

The plot follows a pop star who “starts a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who is the leader of a secret cult."

The 31-year-old singer previously starred in and penned lines for the animated comedy 'American Dad'.