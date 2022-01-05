The Weeknd has announced the '103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream experience.

The 'Take My Breath' hitmaker has partnered with Amazon Music to put on the special celebration of his upcoming fifth studio album, 'Dawn FM'.

The performance will be filmed “somewhere in Los Angeles” and kicks off at 5am UK time and midnight EST on Friday (07.01.22), the same day as the LP's release.

The livestream will air on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music App.

A press release stated: “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”

The 31-year-old star took to social media earlier this week to tease details of 'Dawn FM', revealing that the upcoming album will feature comedian Jim Carrey.

In the Twitter post, a voice says: "You are now listening to 103.5: Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark for way too long, it’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms."

During the video clip, the upcoming album is billed as a "new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd".

The acclaimed star - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has also worked with the likes of Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne on the record.

Jim, 59, has already listened to the album and he's "thrilled" to be involved with the project.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. (sic)"

The Weeknd previously revealed that he and Jim became friends around the time of his 30th birthday.

Asked whether the pandemic ruined his celebrations, he replied: "My birthday was right before. The party wasn’t big. It was a little venue. Super grungy. Really good. It’s a place on the Eastside, lit-up floors. I was DJ’ing with friends. There were like a hundred people.

"We had fun, and we were sloppy. I think I hugged every single person in that building. It was a great moment. And I met Jim Carrey."

He subsequently explained that he only lived "two buildings down" from the Hollywood star.

The singer - whose last album, 'After Hours', was released in March 2020 - shared: "He lived literally like two buildings down from me.

"He had a telescope, and I had a telescope. He was like, 'Where do you live? What floor do you live on?' I was like, Blah, blah, blah. And we looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other."