The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the American Music Awards 2020 nominations with eight each.

The pair will compete for the prestigious Artist of the Year award, alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift, while The Weeknd has also scored nods for Favourite Music Video, Favourite Male Artist (pop/rock), Favourite Song (pop/rock), Favourite Album (pop/rock), Favourite Male Artist (soul/R&B), Favourite Album (soul/R&B) and Favourite Song (soul/R&B).

Ricch, meanwhile, is up for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favourite Song (pop/rock), Favourite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop), Favourite Album (rap/hip-hop) and twice for Favourite Song (rap/hip-hop) including his 'Rockstar' collaboration with DaBaby.

First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion has a whopping five nominations, making her the most nominated female artist this year. She is up for New Artist of the Year and has received two nods for Collaboration of the Year for her work with Beyonce on the 'Savage Remix' and Cardi B on 'WAP'. She is also nominated for Favourite Song (rap/hip-hop) and Favourite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop).

Bad Bunny, Bieber, Lady Gaga, Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat round out the nominations with four nods each.

Swift is already the most decorated star at the awards over the course of her career with 29 wins and will be hoping to add to her trophies with nominations in the Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Album (pop/rock) and Favourite Female Arist (pop/rock) catergories.

Several nominees were announced by Dua Lipa on 'Good Morning America' on Monday (26.10.20), while the rest were revealed on the AMAs Twitter account.

This year's ceremony will be held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and will air live on ABC on November 22.

Voting for all AMA categories is open now on the show's website.

2020 AMA Nominations

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, 'WAP'

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, 'Rockstar'

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, '10,000 Hours'

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, 'Rain On Me'

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, 'Savage Remix'

Favourite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favourite Music Video

Doja Cat, 'Say So'

Future ft. Drake, 'Life Is Good'

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, 'Rain On Me'

Taylor Swift, 'cardigan'

The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights'

Favourite Male Artist (pop/rock)

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist (pop/rock)

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favourite Duo or Group (pop/rock)

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Album (pop/rock)

Harry Styles, 'Fine Line'

Taylor Swift, 'folklore'

The Weeknd, 'After Hours'

Favourite Song (pop/rock)

Lewis Capaldi, 'Someone You Loved'

Dua Lipa, 'Don't Start Now'

Post Malone, 'Circles'

Roddy Ricch, 'The Box'

The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights'

Favourite Male Artist (country)

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist (country)

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favourite Duo or Group (country)

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite Album (country)

Luke Combs, 'What You See Is What You Get'

Blake Shelton, 'Fully Loaded: God's Country'

Morgan Wallen,'If I Know Me'

Favourite Song (country)

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, '10,000 Hours'

Maren Morris, 'The Bones'

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), 'Nobody But You'

Favourite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop)

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favourite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop)

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Album (rap/hip-hop)

Lil Baby, 'My Turn'

Lil Uzi Vert, 'Eternal Atake'

Roddy Ricch, 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial'

Favourite Song (rap/hip-hop)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, 'WAP'

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, 'Rockstar'

Roddy Ricch, 'The Box'

Favourite Male Artist (soul/R&B)

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist (soul/R&B)

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favourite Album (soul/R&B)

Doja Cat, 'Hot Pink'

Summer Walker, 'Over It'

The Weeknd, 'After Hours'

Favourite Song (soul/R&B)

Chris Brown ft. Drake, 'No Guidance'

Summer Walker, 'Playing Games'

The Weeknd, 'Heartless'

Favourite Male Artist (Latin)

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite Female Artist (Latin)

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favourite Album (Latin)

Anuel AA, 'Emmanuel'

Bad Bunny, 'Las Que No Iban a Salir'

Bad Bunny, 'YHLQMDLG'

Favourite Song (Latin)

Bad Bunny, 'Vete'

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, 'RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)'

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, 'Tusa'

Favourite Artist (alternative rock)

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

Favourite Artist (adult contemporary)

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Artist (contemporary inspirational)

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favourite Artist (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

'Birds of Prey: The Album'

'Frozen II'

'Trolls: World Tour'