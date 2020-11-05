The Weeknd and Maluma appear to have teased a collaboration.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker and the Colombian singer both shared a promo picture of the pair on Twitter, leading fans to speculate that they have a song on the way.

Then Canadian star - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - also wrote "the weekend" in Spanish, adding: "el fin de semana."

Most recently, the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker has released collaborations with Ariana Grande on 'off the table' from her album ‘ Positions', and 'Over Now' featuring Calvin Harris.

The Weeknd also teamed up with Doja Cat on a remix of 'Blinding Lights' from his acclaimed LP 'After Hours'.

As for Maluma, his recent tracks include 'Pa' Ti' with Jennifer Lopez and 'Feel the Beat' with Black Eyed Peas.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently revealed he wrote "cathartic" songs after his split from Selena Gomez.

The singer seemingly hinted he penned a number of songs following his split from the singer-and-actress and described the whole experience as a "cathartic piece of art".

He shared: "The reason why it was so short is like, I think I just had nothing else to say on this ... whatever ... It was just like this cathartic piece of art. And yeah, it was short, because that's all I had to say on this situation."

The pair started dating in early 2017, before the couple ultimately decided to call it quits later that year at around November time.

Through his music, The Weeknd implied he offered his ex-girlfriend Selena his kidney after the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker underwent a major operation in 2017 after she developed lupus nephritis - one of the complications of lupus - and her best friend Francia Raisa gave her one of her kidneys because hers had started to fail.

In his song 'Call Out My Name', he shares: "I said I didn't feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life."

And that's not the only mention of the pair's brief but intense relationship as he also sings: "Guess I was just another pit stop / 'Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time/ We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake.”