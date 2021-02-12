The Weeknd's tracks 'Blinding Lights' and 'Save Your Tears' have been named Top Tinder Anthems by Spotify.

The streaming giant has teamed up with dating app to show how music can improve singletons' chances of bagging a date ahead of Valentine's Day on Sunday (14.02.21).

While SZA's 'Good Days' topped the list, the 30-year-old megastar made two appearances in the Top 10 with the tracks from his acclaimed LP 'After Hours'.

Tinder found that adding an anthem to a dating profile improves the user's swiping experience, because music is the number one passion included with their bios.

Elsewhere, John Legend's 'All Of Me' came out on top in the top 10 list of songs added to user-generated Valentine’s Day playlists in the last 90 days.

'Just the Way You Are' by Bruno Mars, 'Can’t Help Falling in Love' by Elvis Presley and 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran rounded out the top five.

Check out Tinder’s Valentine’s Day playlist on Spotify now.

Top 10 Tinder Anthems Globally

'Good Days', SZA

'drivers license', Olivia Rodrigo

'Blinding Lights', The Weeknd

'Mood' (feat. iann dior), 24kGoldn, iann dior

'34+35', Ariana Grande

'Save Your Tears', The Weeknd

'DÁKITI', Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez

'Whoopty', CJ

'Positions', Ariana Grande

'Streets', Doja Cat

Top 10 songs on user-generated playlists globally in the last 90 days:

'All of Me', John Legend

'Just the Way You Are, Bruno Mars

'Can’t Help Falling in Love, Elvis Presley

'Perfect', Ed Sheeran

'My Girl', The Temptations

'Thinking Out Loud', Ed Sheeran

'I Will Always Love You', Whitney Houston

'At Last', Etta James

'Your Song' - Elton John

'A Thousand Years' - Christina Perri