The Billboard Music Awards finalists have finally been announced, with multiple awards going to several artists. However, it's The Weeknd who makes up for his lack of Grammy nominations with the most nods for the Billboards. Here's an overview of the top four nominated artists...

The Weeknd at Superbowl LV / Photo Credit: PA Images

The Weeknd

Nominations: 16

At the top of the list with sixteen nominations in total is The Weeknd, who is looking at nods for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Male Artist.

His critically acclaimed fourth album After Hours - which was surprisingly snubbed by the Grammys this year - is up for both Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album, while his worldwide hit Blinding Lights is nominated for the Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar, Top R&B Song, Top Radio Song, Top Selling Song and Top Streaming Song.

He also shares a nomination with Top Latin Artist nominee Maluma for their collaboration on Hawái.

DaBaby

Nominations: 11

North Caroline rapper DaBaby, meanwhile, has nominations for Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Rap Artist, while his number one hit collaboration with Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR, is looking at Top Hot 100 Song, Top Rap Song, Top Streaming Song and the fan voted category of Top Collaboration.

He also features on another Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration and Top Rap Song nominee alongside Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne on WHATS POPPIN.

Third album Blame It On Baby is up for Top Rap Album. The album was released less than a year after his first chart-topping album Kirk, and was shortly followed by his mixtape My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G) which was released as a tribute to his brother Glenn who committed suicide just weeks before.

Pop Smoke

Nominations: 10

Close behind with ten posthumous nominations in total, the late rapper Pop Smoke has nods for Top Artist, Top New Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist.

His only album - the US and UK number one Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon - is nominated for Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Rap Album.

The rapper sadly passed away after being shot in a home invasion early last year, but he's nonetheless left quite the rap legacy, being nominated for a Grammy and winning a BET Hip Hop Award.

Gabby Barrett

Nominations: 9

21-year-old country newcomer and former American Idol runner-up Gabby Barrett also has nine nominations, including Top New Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist and Top Country Album for her 2020 record Goldmine. Her debut single, I Hope, is up for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Country Song, Top Selling Song and Top Radio Song, while the Charlie Puth remix is among the Top Collaboration nods.

The song has already earned her a CMT Music Award, while Gabby herself also won an Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Artist of the Year.

See the full list of Billboard Music Award nominations here.