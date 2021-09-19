Ahead of the release of their hotly anticipated fifth studio album The War On Drugs have premiered a video for the title track to the new record - 'I Don't Live Here Anymore'. The song 'I Don't Live Here Anymore' follows on from 'Living Proof', the band's lead single from their latest album, released in July.
'I Don't Live Here Anymore', the album, is the band's first in four years and follows the Grammy award winning album from 2017, 'A Deeper Understanding'. The chart topping album from the Philadelphia indie-rockers was both a critical and commercial success that ultimately gave up five single releases from the original ten track album.
The War On Drugs latest song is a collaborative one and features the delightful vocal harmonies of Lucius. 'The Two of Us on the Run' singers, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, add an extra dimension to the laid back and tender soft-rock anthem. The track builds and builds as the song gets ever bigger with each beat. Harking back to classic cuts from the golden age of American AOR and 80's pumped up pomp, 'I Don't Live Here Anymore' has a timeless and familiar quality with delicate harmonies layered across a carefully considered and beautifully constructed soundtrack.
The new material from The War On Drugs has been a long time coming. Recorded over the course of the last three years, in seven studios (including 'Electric Lady' in New York and 'Sound City' in Los Angeles), and during 12 recording sessions, 'I Don't Live Here Anymore' has been pieced together "like a kind of rock ‘n’ roll jigsaw puzzle" according to the band's press release.
The video to accompany the song was directed by Emmett Malloy ('The Big Easy Express'/White Stripes/Vampire Weekend) and features the band in various locations including a roof top with the LA skyline directly behind them.
'I Don't Live Here Anymore', the album, will be released via Atlantic Records on October 29th.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...