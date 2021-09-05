The Wanted are preparing to announce a comeback.

Max George, Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness have all agreed to reunite in support of Tom, who has a brain tumour.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Tom’s ordeal meant everyone has wanted to rally round and celebrate what they achieved as a group and live in the moment.

"They loved their time in the band and feel now is the right time to get back together, especially as Tom’s future is uncertain."

The band - who were formed in 2009, but announced they were going on hiatus in 2014 - are set to make an official announcement about their comeback in the next few days.

The boys are "really excited" about their reunion and are all eager to "recreate the magic of before".

The insider said: "There will be new music and performances, plus they want to use this opportunity to raise money for cancer charities.

"They are planning to make an official announcement on Wednesday.

"Everyone is really excited to be back together and they can’t wait to recreate the magic of before."

Meanwhile, Tom previously revealed that his brain tumour had shrunk "slightly".

The singer - who was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last summer - is "grateful" that the treatment he's undergoing is starting to work, as a scan showed that the malignant mass had decreased in size.

Taking to his Instagram account, Tom said: "Ok..here goes. The last couple of days have been filled with dread and worry but I’m pleased to announce that the results of yesterday’s scan (lovely birthday present), are stable with a slight reduction in the tumour if anything.

"I can’t tell you how grateful I am to receive this news. We left it a little longer between scans this time just to give time for the medication to work etc but overall a great day. Thanks to all our healthcare team. You are truly wonderful.

"And thank you all you lovely people out there sending love snd support. It really is so appreciated. Time to celebrate (sic)"