Artist:
Song title: Strange Days ft. Robbie Williams
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

The Struts are joined by Robbie Williams in the video for 'Strange Days'; the epic title single from the band's forthcoming third album, which is set for release on October 16th through Interscope Records. They also recently teamed up with Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes for their song 'Another Hit of Showmanship'.

