It seems The Strokes have gone a bit baseball mad with the release of their sixth studio album 'The New Abnormal', with the video for opener 'The Adults Are Talking' not being the first to make reference to the American sport.
Directed by Roman Coppola (the son of legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola), the video sees the band take on a robot in a game of baseball. Amusingly, it reminds us of another song on the album: 'Ode to the Mets'. That particular song might not have anything to do with baseball per se, but you can't ignore the thematic links.
'The New Abnormal' was released earlier this year on Cult and RCA Records, and was produced by studio extraordinnaire Rick Rubin. It's been hugely acclaimed and is even nominated for a Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album. It also feels more than appropriate for the year we've had, as we live in a world far from the "normality" of life prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
True stories of music and the macabre...