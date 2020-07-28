Artist:
Song title: Ode To The Mets
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

This dream-pop favourite from The Strokes' April release 'The New Abnormal' has nothing to do with the New York Mets or baseball at all; although with such ambiguous lyrics it's not impossible to interpret it as such. The video for the track directed by Warren Fu has now been unveiled, and we are still none the wiser as to what this excellent tune is about.

