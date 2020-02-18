With their new album - and first in seven years - 'The New Abnormal' set to arrive on April 10th 2020, The Strokes have now released an old-school animated video for the lead single 'At the Door'. The new music has been produced by recording titan Rick Rubin, and the band are currently touring across Europe on their new world tour.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
