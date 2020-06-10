Lollapalooza has been cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A post on the Chicago music festival's official Twitter account confirmed the spectacle will not take place in 2020, because organisers need to look after the ''health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff, and community''.

A statement read: ''We wish we could bring Lollapalooza again to Grant Park this year, but we understand why things can't move forward as planned.

''The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff, and community is always our highest priority.

''Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza's 30th anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can't wait to celebrate with you.

''It's difficult to imagine summer without our annual weekend together, sharing the undeniable energy generated when live music and our incredible community of fans unite.''

However, fans were advised to keep July 30th to August 2nd, 2020 free in their diaries, because organisers are putting on a virtual Lollapalooza event.

They added: ''The weekend-long virtual event will include performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more.

''Full schedule coming next month.''

The line-up for this year's event was never announced.

Lollapalooza South America - which features The Strokes, GUNS N' ROSES and Travis Scott on the bill - had previously been postponed in March due to the pandemic, but it is thought the event may still go ahead in November and December.