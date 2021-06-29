Sheffield's Tramlines Festival 2021 will go ahead as part of the third phase of the Government's Events Research Programme.

The music extravaganza, which takes place between July 23 and July 25, will feature headline performances from The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft at the city's Hillsborough Park.

Those who attend will not be required to adhere to social distancing or wear masks.

However, those over the age of 11 will have to provide proof of a negative COVID result from a lateral flow test or evidence of having two vaccination doses, 14 days prior to the festival.

Tramlines Operations Director Timm Cleasby, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to confirm that Tramlines 2021 is going ahead, having accepted the government's invitation to join the Events Research Programme. This means we have a proven framework to follow, which at previous events has shown that festivals can be enjoyed at no more risk than other activities. Once inside, there will be no need for social distancing and no one will have to wear a mask if they don't want to.

We would like to express our solidarity with those festivals which have not been able to go ahead this year and those which are still seeking clarity. It is very important to us that clear guidance is made available quickly to the entire event community so that as many festivals as possible can go ahead with confidence this summer. Huge ticket sales across the sector show how keen fans are to come to our events and we want to help reassure them that we can welcome them back safely."

Sheffield Director of Public Health Greg Fell commented: "Sheffield is once again playing a significant and important role in the Government's Events Research Programme with Tramlines Festival 2021. Helping cultural events to be staged safely is an essential part of our return to life where we can freely enjoy the things we love, and the findings so far have shown positive outcomes that allow us to take these next steps towards normality. We're working closely with the DCMS and the Tramlines team to support this milestone event for the city and our music fans. My advice to ticket holders is get your vaccines and, as hard as it might be, if you've got symptoms please stay at home."

And the government's Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage added: "I know how desperately people want to get back to festivals, which is why they're a hugely important part of our Events Research Programme. As we continue to work towards live events reopening fully on July 19th, this year's Tramlines festival will provide more vital scientific evidence and allow us to trial Covid certification, building on what we've learnt from our successful Sefton Park and Download events."

Those who had already bought tickets but no longer wish to attend can obtain a full refund or rollover their ticket for the 2022 event.

Head to www.tramlines.org.uk/info/faqs for all the information you need.