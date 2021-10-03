The Script says there's nothing better than releasing a Greatest Hits album.

Whilst most artists are not keen on the idea of producing a Greatest Hits record, Danny O’Donoghue - who fronts 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved' group - says he is so "excited" about their recently released album.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: "You're not going to find another band who's more excited about doing a greatest hits than The Script.

"Most people kind of cough their way through the fact that they're doing it, but I just can't think of anything better than going back to a festival or an arena and singing these songs."

Meanwhile, Danny previously revealed he knows he needs to release a song when it's too painful for him to listen to.

He said: "There is stuff I couldn't listen to - I had to walk out of the room. I couldn't talk about it, I couldn't talk about the idea of the video and that's when you know you need to release it.

"I pride myself, and us as a band, in talking about the unsayable and just being so open. It's what we have ­always done, no embarrassment, and as a man I feel manly enough to say 'yes I am vulnerable'. I mean our first single was called We Cry!"

Meanwhile, the 'Breakeven' band's guitarist Mark Sheehan - who completes the trio with drummer Glen Power - has admitted that every time they come back, they never expect to fill arenas.

He said: "I still don't expect that there will be an audience ­waiting for us. We treat every release and every tour like this is our comeback."

Danny then quipped: "Yeah, but we come back every two years!"