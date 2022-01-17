The Rasmus have released their 'Eurovision Song Contest' entry bid, 'Jezebel'.

After it was announced that the 'In the Shadows' rockers had entered Finland’s annual Eurovision selection contest, Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (The New Music Competition), the group have released the heavy groove-laden track, which is one of seven entries.

Lauri Ylonen and co teamed up with songwriter and producer, Desmond Child - whose credits include Bon Jovi, Aerosmith and Alice Cooper - to co-write and produce the song.

Desmond also produced their seventh studio album ‘Black Roses'.

Lauri, 42, said: "It was awesome to work with Desmond again. He really knows how to put a hit song together. Jezebel is about a girl who takes what she wants, without asking. A free spirit."

Desmond added in a press release: “Lauri gives me a call and says ‘Hey, I need to write the biggest, greatest song in the entire world, ever. Will you do it [with me]?’ and I said ‘Yeah but I am in Folegandros (Greece)’ and he says, ‘I’ll be right there’.

Jezebel is an homage, a tribute, to the strong women of today, who own their bodies, who are in charge of their sensuality, their sexuality, and who are determined to be an equal.”

The UMK winner and Finland's next 'Eurovision Song Contest' participant will be chosen at the UMK22 event in Turku Logomo on February 26, 2022.

It will mark the Helsinki group's first performance without founding guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi, who they recently confirmed has been replaced by Emilia ‘Emppu’ Suhonen.

The winner will be chosen by TV viewers and the International UMK Jury. Those outside of Finland can watch the show at www.areena.yle.fi/tv.

'Eurovision' 2022 is set for Turin after Italy's Maneskin won last year, with the final scheduled to take place on May 14.

Meanwhile, fans can catch The Rasmus on their world tour in autumn, which kicks off in Hamburg, Germany on October 10.

The extensive run concludes in St Petersburg, Russia on November 12.

Head to www.therasmus.com for the full list of tour dates.