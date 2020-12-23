Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25', taken from her upcoming fourth album 'Death By Rock And Roll' which is set for release in February.
We know we're not the only ones to get "Bond girl" from this stunningly directed video, not least because the upcoming movie 'No Time To Die' is also known as 'Bond 25' like the title, plus we see Taylor drinking a martini and rocking a series of stunning gowns, while the song rages on with the cinematic vigour familiar to Bond movie fans.
Aside from the glamour of the video though, there's a newfound maturity to The Pretty Reckless' sound. The days of heavy eyeliner might be long behind Taylor, but she's still not compromising her carefully cultivated dark rock chick image.
'25' follows the previously released title single 'Death by Rock and Roll' which reached number one in both the US Mainstream Rock Chart and the Canadian Rock Chart, and marked their first ever release with new label Fearless.
It's been five years since the band's last album 'Who You Selling For' and, perhaps more shockingly, almost 11 years since their iconic debut single 'Make Me Wanna Die'.
'Death By Rock And Roll' will be released on February 12th 2021 through Fearless Records.
