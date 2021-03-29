Ahead of the release of their long-awaited tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if very appropriate) video for the lead single of the same name.
The video shows the effects of a world in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic; the boredom and isolation, followed by that feeling that we're slowly losing our minds. Electronic devices are turning on us, evil coronavirus spores are out to get us, and we can't seem to get away from hordes of armed rioters.
The Offspring themselves know all about the frustrations that this pandemic has caused, having completed their album in early 2020, only for the current climate to force them to push it back a year. Although they've actually been in the studio since 2013, so there have been many other roadblocks along the way.
'Let The Bad Times Roll' is their first album in nine years, following 2012's 'Days Go By'. Produced by Bob Rock (Mötley Crüe, Metallica, Michael Buble), who previously worked with the band on 'Days Go By' and 2008's 'Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace', the album is the first to feature Todd Morse who replaced original bassist Greg K following his departure in 2019.
The single, meanwhile, follows the previously released 'Coming for You' which topped the US Mainstream Rock charts in 2015. It may be six years ago now, but the song is also set to feature on the forthcoming album.
'Let The Bad Times Roll' will be released on April 16th 2021 through their new label Concord Records.
