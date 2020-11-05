The Offspring have shared a surprise cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'.

The 'Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)' hitmakers - which are comprised of Dexter Holland, Noodles, Todd Morse and Pete Parada - wanted to cheer up the world with a "nice holiday song" and admitted they had tried not to "wreck" the festive classic when they recorded their take on Darlene Love's 1963 hit single.

They shared a link to the song on Twitter and wrote: "It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now. Hope you enjoy our take on “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” - we tried not to wreck it!(sic)"

Like the original, the cover features the jangling of Christmas bells and brass instruments, but with the group's usual punk twist.

The song was also covered by 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker Mariah Carey in 1994.

This isn't the first time this year the group have surprised fans with an unexpected cover, as in April they tackled 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic's 'Here Kitty Kitty'.

The band said at the time: "The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers."

The 'Why Don't You Get A Job' hitmakers' fans have been waiting since 2012's 'Days Go By' for a new album from the group, and though Noodles teased they had completed a record early last year, there has yet been no sign of it.

The guitarist previously revealed on Instagram: "The album is done. Working on getting it to the fans now. Stay tuned!”