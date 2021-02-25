The Offspring have announced their first studio album in almost a decade.

The 'Pretty Fly For A White Guy' hitmakers - comprising Dexter Holland, Noodles, Pete Parada, and new bassist Todd Morse - will release 'Let The Bad Times Roll' on April 16, and have given fans a taste of what's to come with the release of the album title track.

The follow-up to 2012's 'Days Go By' was recorded over a number of years at various locations, including their Huntington Beach, California studio.

Dexter and co reunited for the third time with famed rock producer Bob Rock on the 12-track LP.

And the 55-year-old frontman doesn't hold back when waxing lyrical about America's state of affairs on the lead single.

He said in a press release: “I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more like they’re saying ‘f*** it’ and it's really scary.”

Guitarist Noodles added: “Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. ‘Let The Bad Times Roll!’"

The track-listing for 'Let The Bad Times Roll' is:

1. 'This Is Not Utopia'

2. 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

3. 'Behind Your Walls'

4. 'Army of One'

5. 'Breaking These Bones'

6. 'Coming For You'

7. 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'

8. 'In The Hall of the Mountain King'

9. 'The Opioid Diaries'

10. 'Hassan Chop'

11. 'Gone Away'

12. 'Lullaby'