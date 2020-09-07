With their new album 'Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones' coming up to be released on September 25th, The Neighbourhood have released an interesting new video for their song 'Pretty Boy'. It comes after the release of the album's first single 'Cherry Flavoured'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
If only we could go back...
