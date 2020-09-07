Artist:
Song title: Pretty Boy
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

With their new album 'Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones' coming up to be released on September 25th, The Neighbourhood have released an interesting new video for their song 'Pretty Boy'. It comes after the release of the album's first single 'Cherry Flavoured'.

