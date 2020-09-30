Artist:
Song title: Lost in Translation
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

They've recently released their fourth studio album 'Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones', and now The Neighbourhood have a new video out for their song 'Lost in Translation'; a kooky blend of 80s glam rock with a hint of The Wizard of Oz.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Neighbourhood - Lost in Translation...

The Neighbourhood - Pretty Boy Video

The Neighbourhood - Scary Love Video

The Neighbourhood - Daddy Issues Video

The Neighbourhood - Wiped Out! Audio

The Neighbourhood - R.I.P. 2 My...

The Neighbourhood - Let It Go...

The Neighbourhood - Afraid (visualette)

The Neighbourhood - Sweater Weather