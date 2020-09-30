They've recently released their fourth studio album 'Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones', and now The Neighbourhood have a new video out for their song 'Lost in Translation'; a kooky blend of 80s glam rock with a hint of The Wizard of Oz.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...