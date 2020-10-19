Artist:
Song title: Cherry Flavoured
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood continues to put together his unique look in which he transforms into his shiny alter-ego Chip Chrome in the Californian pop band's latest lyric video 'Cherry Flavoured'. 

The video is part of a series of "getting ready" lyric videos The Neighbourhood has released for each song of their latest album, and sees their frontman applying glitter and metallic hair gel to his look, not to mention his soon-to-be-iconic chrome jumpsuit with matching underwear (or overwear?) as Rutherford's voice can be heard softly crooning "Cherry flavored conversations with you / Got me hanging on".

The song is taken from their fourth album 'Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones' (released in September 2020 through Columbia Records), for which two incredible singles were released: 'Devil's Advocate' and 'Pretty Boy'.

The band have been breaking down masculine stereotypes since their inception, and it's hard to believe how far they've come since 2013's angsty debut album 'I Love You.'. One thing's for sure, though, The Neighbourhood are only getting better and 'Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones' is by far their most dynamic and cohesive release yet. We love an indie band that aren't afraid to be themselves and, frankly, there's really no-one like The Neighbourhood!

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Neighbourhood - Cherry Flavoured Lyric...

The Neighbourhood - Lost in Translation...

The Neighbourhood - Pretty Boy Video

The Neighbourhood - Scary Love Video

The Neighbourhood - Daddy Issues Video

The Neighbourhood - Wiped Out! Audio

The Neighbourhood - R.I.P. 2 My...

The Neighbourhood - Let It Go...

The Neighbourhood - Afraid (visualette)

The Neighbourhood - Sweater Weather