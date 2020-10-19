Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood continues to put together his unique look in which he transforms into his shiny alter-ego Chip Chrome in the Californian pop band's latest lyric video 'Cherry Flavoured'.
The video is part of a series of "getting ready" lyric videos The Neighbourhood has released for each song of their latest album, and sees their frontman applying glitter and metallic hair gel to his look, not to mention his soon-to-be-iconic chrome jumpsuit with matching underwear (or overwear?) as Rutherford's voice can be heard softly crooning "Cherry flavored conversations with you / Got me hanging on".
The song is taken from their fourth album 'Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones' (released in September 2020 through Columbia Records), for which two incredible singles were released: 'Devil's Advocate' and 'Pretty Boy'.
The band have been breaking down masculine stereotypes since their inception, and it's hard to believe how far they've come since 2013's angsty debut album 'I Love You.'. One thing's for sure, though, The Neighbourhood are only getting better and 'Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones' is by far their most dynamic and cohesive release yet. We love an indie band that aren't afraid to be themselves and, frankly, there's really no-one like The Neighbourhood!
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...