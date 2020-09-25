Artist:
Song title: Everybody Knows
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Having dropped their fourth album 'Recover' back in July, the multiple New Zealand Music Award winners The Naked And Famous have now unveiled a video for their song 'Everybody Knows'. It's certainly the fun and upbeat indie pop track we needed to hear.

Contactmusic

