The Lightning Seeds will reunite with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner to perform 'Three Lions (It's Coming Home)' ahead of England's match against Italy at the Euro 2020 final tonight (11.07.21).

The Liverpool group are best known for their chart-topping football anthem, which they co-wrote with the two comedians for the 1996 UEFA European Championship, and has seen a resurgence in popularity following the 2018 World Cup and this year's Euro's tournament.

And they will be performing it together once again at London's iconic 229 club for The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust's Revive Live grassroots campaign for 200 lucky fans before the big kick-off at 8pm.

Frontman Ian Broudie said in a statement: "We are delighted to be supporting a campaign that is backing so many small music venues up and down the country.

It's in venues like 229 that bands hone their craft and learn how to entertain an audience.

It's great to be back out playing in front of live audiences and brilliant to be back on a stage with Frank and David in the biggest day for English football since 1966."

Baddiel said: "As a performer whose own stand-up tour has been furloughed since March 2020, I can't wait to get on stage again.

"And doing 'Three Lions' on the day England are in the final isn't a bad way to restart."

Skinner commented: "Football's coming home and live music is going out again. It's a brilliant double whammy and I guess a live Three Lions sums it up. Great times!"

Nigel Railton, Chief Executive of National Lottery operator Camelot, added: "As things open up again, it's wonderful to see people enjoying live football and live music once again, and The National Lottery is pleased to have the opportunity to host this gig for England fans in the run-up to the final, and to support a great music venue at the same time."

The likes of Sir Tom Jones and Rag'n'Bone Man are also set to play small independent venues to help revive the live music industry this year.

'Not Unusual' hitmaker Tom will perform in front of just 800 lucky concert-goers at the Cambridge Junction, and the latter will play to just 250 music lovers at the Tunbridge Wells Forum in Kent, South East England.

The likes of James Arthur, Frank Turner, Mahalia, and Sam Fender will also play intimate concerts.