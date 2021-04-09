The Libertines have teased an announcement.

The indie legends took to Twitter to share a clip of old concert footage and revealed news is imminent.

Soundtracked to 2003's ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’, they simply captioned the video: “Giddy-up…” along with the eyes emoji.

At the end, text pops up reading “ANNOUNCEMENT INCOMING."

It's not known if the cryptic teaser is regarding new music or shows.

In 2019, co-frontman Carl Barat revealed they were working with The Prodigy's Liam Howlett on their long-awaited new album.

The 'Can't Stand Me Now' rockers' follow-up to 2015 LP 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' is set to see them step "out of the zone" after their sessions with the 'Firestarter' hitmaker and record producer.

Carl said: "You can't hurry it up but yeah, it's [the album is] coming.

"We've been doing some really interesting stuff, working with Liam [Howlett] from The Prodigy, which on some tracks are out of the zone of the stuff we've done before.

"I think we're taking a different approach where we just go in and everyone just does what they're feeling in whatever style. We don't limit ourselves."

It was previously revealed that The Prodigy's touring guitarist Olly Burden is also involved.

While last year, the songwriter admitted that it was tricky finishing the record amid the global pandemic, with Pete Doherty living in France and bassist John Hassall in Denmark.

He said: “It’s been going well, but it’s been difficult with COVID. We started writing here, and that was going really well but John [Hassall, bass] is in Denmark and Pete [Doherty] is in France. It’s been a f***** to travel.

“We’re just waiting to get back on it, really. We’re all writing and it’s all positive. We’re just waiting to get back and lay stuff down, it’s just a matter of when. It would be nice if we could do it here. That would make a lot of sense. We’ve never been readier. We just need to get together and do it.”