The Libertines' drummer Gary Powell has recalled the "awkward" moment he was butt naked in front of Dave Grohl.

The 51-year-old sticksman was "escorted backstage" after hitting the booze hard at Isle of Wight festival in 2006 and trashing the other artists' dressing rooms with his bandmates.

Gary - who is joined by Carl Barat, Pete Doherty and John Hassall in the notorious indie group - was locked in on the tour bus, until the ferry home, when he decided to go for a wee on deck and bumped into the Foo Fighters frontman while in the nude, who quipped: 'That's a good look, man.'

Gary told The Independent: "There was an awkward moment at Isle of Wight in 2006. Management were going to watch the Foo Fighters – before that we’d been onstage as Dirty Pretty Things. Our booking agent also looked after the Foos, and he introduced me to Dave Grohl and we had a little chat. I think that spurred me on for the day, because Dave is awesome. Later on, though, I started drinking. I didn’t stop drinking. Foo Fighters came on but by that point I was gone.

I was wasted to the point they had to escort me to the backstage area – Bobby Gillespie was there with Primal Scream, and for whatever reason, we decided to run around trashing people’s dressing rooms. Security helped carry me out, but in my mind, they thought it was really funny. They took me back to the bus and locked me in until we were on the ferry and I managed to get off again. But by that time, I was naked. Everyone else was walking around [upstairs], and I decided I needed to go for a wee. So I stood behind the truck – the wind was blowing everywhere – and who gets off his bus but… Dave Grohl. He looked at me and went, 'That’s a good look, man.” Dave Grohl saw me naked!'"