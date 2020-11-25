The Killers have poked fun at Donald Trump while addressing their lack of Grammy nominations.

Brandon Flowers and co took to Twitter to post a tongue-in-cheek statement after finding out that the Recording Academy hadn't put forward their album, 'Imploding The Mirage', for any accolades at the 2021 ceremony.

The 'Mr. Brightside' hitmakers jokingly mirrored Trump's unwillingness to concede that he lost the US Presidential Election on November 3, and that Joe Biden is now the President.

Making fun of Trump's accusations of voter fraud, they quipped: "OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! #RIGGEDGRAMMYS #WEWON (sic)"

While the Las Vegas band have made light of their Grammys snub, Canadian star The Weeknd has demanded answers after he also failed to be nominated for a single prize, despite having one of the biggest-selling songs of 2020 with 'Blinding Lights'.

The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker fumed that the prestigious ceremony is "corrupt".

He wrote on Twitter and Instagram: "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

The Grammys have since responded and insisted they are "surprised" he wasn't recognised and blamed the lack of nominations on there being "fewer" to hand out "than the number of deserving artists".

Recording Academy Chair Harvey Mason Jr. issued a statement to Rolling Stone magazine, in which he said: “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathise with what he’s feeling.

“His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration. Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists.

“All Grammy nominees are recognised by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all."