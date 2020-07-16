The Killers' new album will be called 'Imploding The Mirage'.

The rock band have unveiled their sixth studio album, which will be released on August 21 as a follow up to 2017's 'Wonderful Wonderful'.

The album's first single 'Caution' has already had great success, reaching #1 in the Alternative and Triple A radio charts in the United States, whilst tracks 'Fire In Bone' and 'My Own Soul's Warning' have also had success. A video for 'My Own Soul's Warning' has also been unveiled.

'Imploding The Mirage' has been produced by the band as well as Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen and was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Park City, Utah. The album also features a number of collaborations including Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills and Lucius.

The Killers have also decided to postpone their remaining 2020 tour dates for North America and Australia.

In a message to fans, they said: ''As so many of us have come to realize during the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea that we would be returning to ''normal'' is farther along in the future than we initially thought. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned North American and Australian tour dates slated for the Fall. The safety of our fans and families is of the utmost importance to us always. We want nothing more to hit the road and play these songs for you and when the time is right, we will do just that! Be safe and be healthy. We appreciate you.''

The band's UK shows - scheduled for 2021 - are not affected.