The Horrors are back with their new single, 'Lout', taken from the upcoming three-track EP of the same name.
The Horrors have returned with their first new music in four years.
The indie band - made up of Faris Badwan, Rhys Webb, Tom Furse, Joshua Third and Joe Spurgeon - released their new single, 'Lout', a heavy industrial track, which is taken from their upcoming three-song EP of the same name.
A departure from their most recent music, including 2017 LP, 'V' - which was produced by studio wizard Paul Epworth - the group have self-produced the mini album.
Frontman Faris explained why the band have headed back in an "aggressive" direction.
He said in a statement: “'Lout' is about the relationship between choice and chance, compulsive risk-taking and pushing your luck. As a band, particularly live, we’ve always had an aggressive side and as we began writing new songs it became clear that we were heading in that direction.”
Keyboardist Tom said: "There’s something about it which feels like a return to a heavier sound but really it’s a million miles away from anything we’ve done.
“Keeping the sound aggressive and the beats heavy was a central tenet, everything seemed to fall around that.”
While bassist Rhys Webb hailed 'Lout' - which was recorded remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic - as "the nastiest music we've made" since their 2007 debut studio album, 'Strange House'.
He continued: "An intense barrage of industrial noise. A return to the spirit and attitude of our debut LP but blasted into the future.”
To mark the new era, The Horrors have accompanied the single's release with a short film helmed by Jordan Hemingway, which stars beauty executive Isamaya Ffrench and is scored by guitarist Joshua and Tom.
‘Lout’ the EP is out on March 12.
The track-listing for ‘Lout’ the EP is:
1.'Lout'
2. 'Org'
3. 'Whiplash'
