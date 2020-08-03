Sophie Ellis Bextor says the secret to her happy marriage is the simple fact that she and her husband ''really like each other''.

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker recently celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with her spouse, The Feeling bassist Richard Jones, and she insists there's no mystery to why their relationship has lasted for so long.

Speaking in You magazine, she said: ''I guess the thing that's often not celebrated as much in long-term relationships - and I think this goes for family members, friends, all sorts of relationships where there's love - is that we actually really like each other.

''I really like who Richard is, and I respect him and I like spending time with him.''

Sophie and Richard have five sons, Sonny, 16, Kit, 11, Ray, eight, Jesse, four, and 18-month-old Mickey, together.

Throughout the time she has spent raising her kids, Sophie has learned that parenting is more ''reactive'' than she'd first thought after welcoming her first child into the world.

Discussing how Sonny is approaching adulthood, the 41-year-old singer said: ''Yeah, and he's lovely; he's his own person. You know, parenthood is so much more reactive than I ever thought.

''I thought it was all about what you put in. It's not. I realised it the day I had him: I looked at this tiny baby and I thought, 'Oh my goodness, you're Sonny, and now I've got to help you show me who you are and what you need from me.' ''

Sophie - who during the COVID-19 pandemic entertained her fans by streaming weekly 'Kitchen Disco' gigs from her home over Instagram - paid tribute to Richard on their wedding anniversary back in June with a touching social media post to her man.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''Happy wedding anniversary to us, Happy wedding anniversary to us, Happy wedding anniversary to Richard and I, Happy wedding anniversary to us! ... 15 years today and it gets better all the time. My mum said to me years ago that you know when you're with the right person when you always think your other half is a better person than you. I know Richard is definitely that. Kind and wise and funny and loving ... happy anniversary @richardjonesface ... we had a lovely little picnic and I love you (sic)''