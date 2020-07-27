Doves have announced their first venue tour in 12 years.

The 'Black and White Town' trio - comprising Andy and Jez Williams and Jimi Goodwin - returned to live performing in 2019 after a hiatus of nearly 10 years.

And in 2021, they'll embark on their first proper concert run in support of their new album 'The Universal Want', which is set for release in September.

The upcoming record features the single 'Carousels', their first new music in 11 years.

The tour will be throughout March and April and include a stop in their home city of Manchester at the O2 Apollo on April 1, their first headline show in the northern city since October 2010.

Meanwhile, Doves previously admitted they've been enjoying performing live again and think they've got the ''subtlety'' of their sound back.

Jimi said: ''We've got all the subtlety back [on stage]. We'd become quite bombastic but now the feel is right again. It's a real joy.''

Although it's been 18 years since the group released their biggest hit, 'There Goes the Fear', they still love to perform it, much to their relief.

Jez said: ''It's always been fun to play. We're like vampires, we feed off the crowd's enthusiasm and the reaction and feedback is always great. That's why it never gets boring.''

Jimi added: ''It would be horrible if we didn't enjoy playing it, having to get up and do it with a grin on your face.

''Every band has got a track that kind of defines them and I guess this is the one that represents us. I'm cool with that. It's a great tune.

Tickets go on general sale on July 31 from 10am.

Doves' 2021 tour dates are:

March 21, University Great Hall, Cardiff

March 22, O2 Academy, Bournemouth

March 23, UEA, Norwich

March 25, Brighton Dome, Brighton

March 26, O2 Academy Brixton, London

March 29, O2 Academy, Bristol

March 30, O2 Academy, Birmingham

April 1, O2 Apollo, Manchester

April 2, Rock City, Nottingham

April 3, O2 Academy, Newcastle

April 5, Eventim Olympia, Liverpool

April 9, O2 Academy, Sheffield

April 10, Barrowland, Glasgow