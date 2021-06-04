The Darkness have announced their new album 'Motorheart'.

Justin Hawkins and co declared the "time has come" to "rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork", as they unveiled their follow-up to 2019's 'Easter Is Cancelled'.

The 'One Way Ticket' rockers are set to embark on a tour of the UK in November and December in support of the new record, which drops on October 15.

They will be supported by Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris' side project British Lion.

Justin said in a press release: “The time has come, the walrus said ... to put your f***** pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the f*** back on tour, praise Satan’s better half ... come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon. Which it may well be, but I wouldn’t like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it’s the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion - Steve Harris’ top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn’t want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer..."

The run kicks off in Brighton on November 17, and concludes with two consecutive nights and London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on December 16 and 17.

Tickets go on sale on June 11 from 10am.

The Darkness' 2021 tour date are:

November

17th – Brighton Dome, Brighton

19th – Winter Gardens, Margate

20th – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

21st – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

23rd – UEA, Norwich

24th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26th – The Hexagon, Reading

27th – The Great Hall, Cardiff

29th – The Great Hall, Exeter

30th - G Live, Guilford

December

2nd – O2 Academy, Liverpool

3rd – Academy, Manchester

4th – Bonus Arena, Hull

6th – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

7th – O2 Academy, Bristol

9th – Barrowlands, Glasgow

10th – O2 Academy, Newcastle

11th – O2 Academy, Leeds

13th – Rock City, Nottingham

14th – O2 Academy, Birmingham

16th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

17th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London